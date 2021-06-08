Real estate firm launches sales for luxury three-bedroom studios in Forest Hills

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

MNS, a New York City-based real estate brokerage firm, announced that BLVD is launching sales for 74 luxury units with access to high-end amenities in Forest Hills.

BLVD is a brand-new luxury condominium located at 107-02 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills. The property features luxury studios to three-bedroom units, many of which with private outdoor space. The units range in price from $500,00 to $2,350,000.

BLVD offers potential buyers the opportunity to enjoy city life in a suburban setting, according to its developers.

“BLVD features resort-like luxury combined with the comfort of home,” said Andrew Barrocas, CEO of MNS. “The amenities allow residents to have the most accessibility to anything they might need. We are extremely enthused to launch sales and welcome residents to their new home.”

The condominium showcases a raven-bricked siding integrated with a calming sand front executed by Jarmel Kizel Architects and Engineers Inc. Long-lined, double-paned Schuco windows surround the building, allowing views and light at every angle.

The interiors of residences emphasize clean lines and neutral tones while oak floors complete the space designed by The Design High. Recessed lighting illuminates the open concept, complemented by the natural light that flows throughout the residence.

Furniture includes customized cabinetry by Linea décor with a marble waterfall island and backsplash in the kitchen, which includes Bosch appliances, such as a slide-in range, drawer microwave and fully integrated dishwasher and refrigerator.

The bathroom is embellished with Carrara marble tiled walls and Italian porcelain floors, while the double sink vanities by Kohler frame the space. Kohler toilets and both full-length and dovetail mirrors highlight the ample amount of storage offered within the recessed Robern medicine cabinet.

The project, expected to be completed in 2021, was developed by RJ Capital Holdings with KSK Construction Group leading the construction. MNS is the exclusive sales team for the luxury condominium.

Residents will have access to on-site parking, a private package room in the lobby, a lounge equipped with a full kitchen, a cozy sofa and a billiards table, leading out to a private landscaped courtyard which includes two barbecue stations and two large dining areas.

BLVD has many other amenities which provide the conditions to work from home, including a private conference room and multiple workstations. It also has a playhouse for children of all ages, and a fitness center with a variety of cardio equipment, and strength stations.

The property is located less than 30 minutes away from Manhattan via the E, F, R and M trains.

For more information, visit blvd-condos.com.