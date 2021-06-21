Rockaway Beach man dead following Shore Front Parkway crash: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 37-year-old Rockaway Beach man was killed late Sunday night when he was thrown from his motorcycle just blocks away from his home.

Pawel Boszczyk was motoring down Shore Front Parkway on his 2012 BMW motorcycle when he lost control at the intersection of Beach 81st Street just before 11:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers from the 100th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and found Boszczyk unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to his head and body. EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Boszczyk was traveling eastbound on Shore Front Parkway at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a fixed light pole mounted on the center of a grass medium at the location and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its investigation.