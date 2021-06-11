Rockaway Hotel ready for ‘fresh start,’ offering live music and events all summer long

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Following a turbulent inaugural summer at the Rockaway Hotel due to COVID-19 restrictions, the operators of the 53-room hotel on Beach 108th Street are determined to make up for lost time. Highlighting talent from its surrounding area, the Rockaway Hotel will host live music performances throughout the summer.

“This past spring and intro into summer have been absolutely incredible,” Rockaway Hotel Managing Partner Jon Krasner said. “We’ve been able to see the excitement and feel the energy of the hotel guests and the local community who are coming out to socialize and enjoy themselves, and we only predict this to be heightened as the summer continues.”

The Rockaway Hotel is kicking off the weekends with ‘Poolside Fridays,’ when visitors can reserve a lounger or cabana and listen to DJs and live music at the hotel’s pool house every Friday afternoon.

Entertainment on Saturdays will range from duos to five-piece groups performing classic covers by the pool from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday brunches will feature live jazz from 1 to 4 p.m. with performances by the Amos Rose Trio, Greg Ruby, Adrien Chevaliers, Svetlana Jazz, and more before transitioning into Sunday Reggae evenings beginning at 5 p.m.

“We’re excited to celebrate the reopening of New York City as a whole and highlight local talent through various programming and activations, including daily live music at the pool and on the rooftop, with a weekly schedule ranging from Jazz to Reggae to hip-hop,” Krasner said. “Additional programming includes weekly wellness and fitness classes, multiple pop-ups with top fashion brands, surf lessons, and retreats, lobster bakes.”

The six-story hotel takes up nearly an entire block along Rockaway Beach Drive within easy walking distance from the NYC Ferry landing at the north end of Beach 108th Street. The famed Rockaway Beach Boardwalk and the Atlantic Ocean surf are just one block away to the south.

“The Rockaway Hotel that we’ve been anticipating for so long — it feels like a fresh start for us all,” Krasner said.

For more information or to book reservations, visit the Rockaway Hotel website here.