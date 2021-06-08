Quantcast
Watch: John Alexander Sakelos, candidate for City Council District 19

By Skye Ostreicher
0
comments
Posted on

John Alexander Sakelos is running for NYC Council District 19 in Queens, a seat currently held by term-limited Paul Vallone. The 19th Council District is comprised of Auburndale, Bay Terrace, Bayside, Beechhurst, College Point, Douglaston, Flushing, Little Neck, Malba, and Whitestone.

PoliticsNY asked Sakelos three questions in three minutes as part of our meet the candidate series on the road to the June 22 citywide primaries.

To learn more about all the candidates in all the citywide races click here.

