Watch: Ingrid Gomez, candidate for City Council District 21

By Skye Ostreicher
Posted on

Ingrid Gomez is running for NYC Council District 21 in Queens, a seat currently held by incumbent Council Member Francisco Moya. CD 21 encompasses East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Corona in Queens, including Flushing Meadows Corona Park, LeFrak City and LaGuardia Airport

PoliticsNY asked Gomez three questions in three minutes as part of our meet the candidate series on the road to the June 22 citywide primaries.

To learn more about all the candidates in all the citywide races click here.

