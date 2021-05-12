Watch: Frank Spangenberg, candidate for City Council District 19

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Francis (Frank) Spangenberg is running for NYC Council District 19 in Queens, a seat currently held by term-limited Paul Vallone. The 19th Council District is comprised of Auburndale, Bay Terrace, Bayside, Beechhurst, College Point, Douglaston, Flushing, Little Neck, Malba, and Whitestone.

PoliticsNY asked Spangenberg three questions in three minutes as part of our meet the candidate series on the road to the June 22 citywide primaries.

