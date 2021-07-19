Alleged gang member slain in Flushing drive-by shooting: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens detectives are looking for the suspects who killed a known gang member in a drive-by shooting in Flushing on Sunday night.

Law enforcement sources said 25-year-old Aldair Melchor, of 123rd Street, was gunned down in front of a home on 137th Street between 32nd Avenue and Latimer Street in Flushing at about 7:23 p.m. on July 18.

According to police, Melchor was hit at the location by an unidentified shooter who rolled up to the location inside a black Audi and opened fire. After hitting Melchor in the head and arm, the suspect fled inside the Audi southbound along 137th Street.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting and found Melchor wounded at the scene. EMS rushed him to nearby NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where he died a short time later.

Sources familiar with the case said Melchor was known to the NYPD as a local gang member.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made, authorities said.