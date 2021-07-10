Man sought in Woodhaven home invasion robbery: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for a man in connection with a July 8 home invasion robbery in Woodhaven.

Authorities say that the suspect pried open a rear window to gain access to a private residence at Jamaica Avenue and 88th Street at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 8. Once inside, the suspect — who police describe as a man who is about 50 years old with a medium build and a shaved head — snatched $2,500 from a bedroom.

At that point, the victim — a 33-year-old man — approached the thief, who punched and kicked him, according to authorities. The suspect then fled the scene.

EMS arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for bruises and lacerations to his face, police said.

Police, on July 9, releases surveillance video of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.