Queens assemblyman partners with St. Fidelis Church to host vaccine pop-up site in College Point

Queens Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal is partnering with St. Fidelis Church of College Point to host a NYC Health + Hospitals vaccine pop-up site on Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone ages 12 and up who needs a vaccination.

At St. Fidelis’s request, Rosenthal worked with city officials and the mayor’s office to bring a cost-free vaccination pop-up site to College Point that will offer both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Those who need a vaccination can visit St. Fidelis Church, located at 123-14th Ave. Those choosing to receive the two-dose Pfizer regiment will be assisted by clinic officials in setting up the required second appointment.

According to Rosenthal, the COVID vaccine has been critical in enabling the city and communities to return to normal.

“Now that vaccination rates have begun to plateau, it is vital that we remove any barriers to access – that means bringing clinics and vaccine choices directly to communities,” said Rosenthal, who thanked St. Fidelis and NYC Health + Hospitals for giving College Point the access and choice of vaccinations to continue to prevent COVID-related setbacks.

There will be no appointment needed and the only I.D. necessary will be to confirm the age of any recipient not clearly over the age of 12. There is no health insurance necessary and recipients will not be asked for social security numbers or proof of immigrations status.

For more information, call St. Fidelis Church at (718) 445-6164 or Rosenthal’s office at (718) 969-1508.