Chain-snatcher in Ridgewood is caught in act on surveillance camera

A 26-year-old woman was walking her dog in Ridgewood Tuesday, Aug. 3 morning when a bicyclist rode up behind her in a chain-snatching incident — and it was all caught on camera.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in front of 17-39 Bleecker Street. Police from the 104th Precinct are looking for the man who approached his victim on a dark bicycle, grabbed her by the shirt and then forcibly removed a gold necklace from her neck before taking off northbound on Bleecker, according to the NYPD.

The victim sustained minor scratches on her neck and back but refused medical attention at the scene. The value of the necklace was around $1,100, police said.

The cyclist is described as a man with a dark complexion, with a thin build, salt and pepper long hair in cornrows and he was last seen wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt, eyeglasses and he was carrying a light brown book bag.

No arrests have been made. the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.