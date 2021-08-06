Two middle aged men attacked by younger crowd in Ridgewood bar: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Chaos broke out at the Palace of Zuly bar in Ridgewood early last month and police from the 104th Precinct are looking for the members of a mob who sent two middle aged men who were sent to area hospitals.

On Saturday, July 3 around 4 a.m. a 50-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were leaving the bar, located at 913 Wyckoff Avenue along the Queens/Brooklyn border, when they got in a verbal dispute with a younger crowd of men and women, according to the NYPD.

Video surveillance shows the pack of teens and 20 year olds chasing the victims to the corner of Wyckoff Avenue and Madison Street where the two victims were assaulted, striking them repeatedly with baseball bats and other objects, police said.

The attack ended with the assailants fleeing southbound on Wyckoff Avenue.

The 50-year-old was stabbed in the torso by one of the crowd and EMS transported him to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The 60-year-old sustained a laceration to the head and was knocked unconscious. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.