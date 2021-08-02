Flushing man sentenced to prison for selling drugs, carrying illegal firearm: DA

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Flushing man who was caught in an undercover sting operation is heading to prison for nearly a decade.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday, July 30, that Chris Lee, 30, of Sanford Avenue, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a gun and selling illegal narcotics.

Lee was caught carrying a firearm and was observed during a long-term investigation selling both guns and drugs between August 2019 and January 2020.

According to the charges, during the investigation Lee sold three firearms to a buyer who was an undercover detective. Lee exchanged a defaced .38 revolver, a 380 semiautomatic pistol with a laser aiming device and a 9mm semiautomatic pistol for cash. He also sold more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

During the course of the investigation, according to the charges, Lee also sold cocaine and methamphetamine to a buyer, who was also an undercover law enforcement officer.

Lee pleaded guilty in May to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Queens Supreme Court Justice John Zoll sentenced Lee to nine years in prison, to be followed by three years’ post-release supervision.

“There is likely no deadlier combination, illegal guns and drugs, that puts our neighbors and children at grave risk,” Katz said. “This defendant pleaded guilty and has now been sentenced by the court. Every single illegal firearm in the borough of Queens is a potential tragedy. My office will continue to do everything possible to stop the bloodshed and the poison of drugs from circulating within our communities.”