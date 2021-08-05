Grand Street Bridge closures extend through end of August

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York City Department of Transportation will continue conducting maintenance on the Grand Street Bridge over Newtown Creek until Aug. 27.

The bridge will be closed between Sundays and Fridays from Aug. 8 to Aug. 27 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The bridge will also be fully closed during work hours.

Maintenance on the bridge started in early July and was previously scheduled for weekends.

The two-lane bridge connects Gardner Avenue in Brooklyn and 47th Street in Queens. Metropolitan Avenue will be used as an alternative route while construction is underway, according to DOT.

A DOT spokesperson said this is routine bridge maintenance to keep the structure in good condition due to its age, as the bridge was built in 1903.

“Maintenance on the bridge is an ongoing activity due to its advanced age,” the DOT spokesperson said. “Work is frequently scheduled for weekends when traffic volumes are the lightest and our work does not interfere with local business and industry.”