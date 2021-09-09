NYPD releases chilling video of fatal shooting near JFK Airport

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD on Sept. 9 released a shocking new surveillance video of a seemingly well-planned fatal shooting that was carried out Monday morning near JFK Airport.

The haunting images caught on camera show that the shooting death of a 47-year-old St. Albans man was far more nefarious than a random shooting.

A man dressed in Hasidic garb was working on his white Nissan parked near the farmer Skyway Inn at 132-10 South Conduit Ave. in South Ozone Park just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 6.

The suspect has the hood of his car open and he appears to tinker with the engine when the victim, who has been identified as Jermaine Dixon, approaches his own Ford Edge parked across the street.

Video shows that as Dixon opens his vehicle, the gunman rushes up behind him and shoots him in the head. As Dixon falls into his vehicle, the suspect runs back to his vehicle, slams down the hood, and jumps into the driver’s seat, peeling away from the scene in a black and white Nissan sedan, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced Dixon dead at the scene.

The NYPD updated the information on the victim saying Dixon most recently resided in Loganville, Ga.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, last seen wearing a black hat, a white face mask, and black clothing, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.