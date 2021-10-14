Buffalo man arrested and charged in murder of Ozone Park father

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Buffalo man was busted in the fatal shooting of a young father in Ozone Park last month, according to the NYPD.

Dwayne Scott, 22, was arrested within the confines of the 102nd Precinct on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He is awaiting arraignment, police said.

On Friday, Sept. 24, just before 11 p.m. police from the 102nd Precinct responding to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 84-01 102nd Road in Ozone Park were informed that a man who had been shot was taken by private means to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Upon arrival at the hospital, officers observed 20-year-old Brandon Rodriguez with gunshot wounds to the chest and left leg.

Rodriguez was subsequently pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Center.

Rodriguez was the father of an 18-month-old boy and he lived just a few doors away from where he was gunned down, police said.