Man shot at Queensbridge Houses Tuesday morning: NYPD

A 20-year-old man was shot at the Queensbridge Houses Tuesday morning and while he survived, he is not cooperating with investigators, according to the NYPD.

The victim was walking near a construction site in front of 40-09 10 St. at around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, when an unidentified gunman opened fire, hitting him once in the upper back around, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition. The victim refused to speak with detectives, “at this time,” according to an NYPD spokesman, who said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, carrying a dark bag with white stripes on it and he rode a dark bicycle away from the housing complex in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.