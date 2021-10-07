Man slashes store employee’s throat with a box cutter in South Richmond Hill

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are looking for a suspect behind a vicious attack on a South Richmond Hill store employee last Friday.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the harrowing assault that shows an unidentified man entering the shop at 124-08 Liberty Ave. around 8 p.m. on Oct. 1. The assailant then jumps a 45-year-old man and uses a box cutter to slash the victim’s throat and left cheek during the “physical altercation,” police said. The perpetrator then fled the store on foot northbound on 125th Street.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The attacker is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s who is approximately 160 pounds and stands between 5’8” and 5’10.” He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweatpants, and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.