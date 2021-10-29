Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver near JFK Friday morning

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 51-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver near the entrance to JFK International Airport Friday morning.

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on the Nassau Expressway near Lefferts Boulevard around 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered the victim lying on the roadway with trauma to his body. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the man was walking along the eastbound Nassau Expressway, in the vicinity of Lefferts Boulevard, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle which fled the location, police said.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.