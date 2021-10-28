QNS Weekender: 20 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

This weekend is Halloween weekend and there are tons of festive activities to participate in!

On Friday, catch a showing of “Gremlins” at Crocheron Park. On Saturday, head to Socrates Sculpture Park for the annual Halloween Harvest Festival (complete with a doggie costume contest.) On Sunday, get dressed up for the 20th annual Totten Trot 5K hosted by the Bayside Historical Society.

For these events and more, here are 20 things to do in Queens from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

As per the city’s executive order, many indoor venues, including nightclubs, movie halls and concert theaters will be requiring that attendees are fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. Read more about the mandate.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Pumpkin Patch (Queens County Farm): It’s the last weekend to pick your perfect pumpkin at Queens Farm. Don’t forget to bring your own bag (BYOB) to take home the perfect gourd to carve or cook with. Pumpkins are priced by size. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open Friday, Oct. 29 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived — farmstand season. From now until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In October, the stand is selling a whole host of produce including bush beans, collard greens, ginger, pumpkin, radicchio and turnips. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Movies Under the Stars – “Gremlins” (Crocheron Park): Grab a blanket or chair for this week’s edition of Movies Under the Stars. For Halloween weekend, enjoy a showing of “Gremlins.” The story follows a young boy who receives an unusual pet that leads to incredible trouble when he fails to take care of it properly. Rated PG. Crocheron Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 6:15 to 8 p.m., Oct. 29.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

It’s My Park (Ralph Demarco Park): Volunteer this weekend with Go Green Astoria to help beautify Ralph Demarco Park. Ralph Demarco Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oct. 30.

Idlewild Forest Restoration and Plug Planting (Idlewild Park): This weekend, the Stewardship Team is looking for volunteers who will learn to identify and safely remove invasive plants and help restore a healthy forest ecosystem. Volunteers should come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothing that can get dirty. Wear a mask and bring your own water bottle. Idlewild Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oct. 30.

It’s My Park (Glenwood Landing): Come help out the Westmoreland Association, which will be planting daffodil bulbs and picking up litter to beautify the park. Glenwood Landing Garden in Glenwood Landing. nycparks.gov. Free. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oct. 30.

It’s My Park (Francis Lewis Park): The Friends of Francis Park are looking for volunteers who will help to beautify the park this weekend. Francis Lewis Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 30.

Shoreline Meditation Hike (Rockaway Beach): Head to the beach, where the Urban Park Rangers will lead a shoreline walk, while we meditate and find inner peace and tranquility to the sounds of crashing waves in the distance. Beach 32 and the Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 30.

It’s My Park ( Hoover – Manton Playgrounds): Briarwood Green will be helping to beautify the park this weekend. All volunteers are welcome. Hoover – Manton Playgrounds. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 30.

Hellgate Farmstand (Socrates Sculpture Park): For the last weekend this year, get some delicious, seasonal produce at the Hellgate Farmstand, operated by Hellgate Farm, a network of residential and rooftop gardens in Queens. In addition to produce, the stand also offers small-batch goods, like their signature hot sauce. On select Saturdays, Wilk Apiaries offers a pop-up to sell a variety of local and raw honey. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 30.

Halloween Festival (Juniper Valley Park): This event is hosted by Councilman Robert Holden and Queens Recreation. The Halloween festival takes place at Juniper Valley Park and features a fun day of inflatables, popcorn, fall and Halloween-themed arts and crafts and games, fitness challenges, prizes and a pumpkin patch with free pumpkins. Juniper Boulevard South and 80th Street in Juniper Valley Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 to 4 p.m., Oct. 30.

Halloween Harvest Festival (Socrates Sculpture Park): Socrates Sculpture Par is hosting its Halloween Harvest Festival, which will feature a dog costume contest, pumpkin carving and catapulting competition, artist-led workshops and the Shinbone Alley Stilt Band. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 12 to 5 p.m., Oct. 30.

Chinese Paper-Cutting Workshop (Flushing Town Hall): As part of the City Artist Corps Grant, learn the art of Chinese paper cutting with a Halloween twist. The workshop is led by Ming Liang Lu, a Chinese-born master paper portrait cutter, who will teach participants how to make pumpkins and other Halloween symbols using paper and scissors. One lucky person will get to do a 3D paper portrait cutting demo and take it home as a souvenir. RSVP here. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 1 p.m., Oct. 30.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in October. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing of trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 30.

Arts and Crafts Workshop (Flushing Town Hall): As part of the City Artist Corps Grant, participate in a Halloween-themed arts and crafts workshop led by Sharlene Chou. Learn how to use mixed media to create pumpkins, bats, cats, spiders and witches. RSVP here. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 2:30 p.m., Oct. 30.

Movies Under the Stars – “Men In Black” (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): A humans-against-aliens saga in which a secret-agent duo track extraterrestrials living on Earth. Rated PG-13. Arrive before 6:30 p.m. to secure a good viewing spot. Bring your own picnic blanket or chair. Food is allowed but no alcohol or smoking is permitted. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 6:15 to 8 p.m., Oct. 30.

SUNDAY, OCT. 31 (Halloween 🎃)

20th Annual Totten Trot 5K Foot Race and Kids Fun Run (Fort Totten Park): The Bayside Historical Society is hosting the 20th annual Totten Trot 5K Foot Race and kids fun run. As in the past, runners are encouraged to don their best Halloween costumes as they traverse EliteFeats’ USATF Certified Course. Fort Totten Park. baysidehistorical.org. Entry fees – $35 through Oct. 30; $40 on race day. 9 a.m., Oct. 31.

Alley Pond Park Adventure Course – Free Public Sundays (Alley Pond Park): Spend some time outdoors at this Queens adventure course that fosters trust, communication and team building. The two-hour adventure has both high and low elements and is open to individuals or small groups of friends or family. The course is open to people 8 and up and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Valid photo ID and sneakers are required. Alley Pond Park Adventure Center in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. The course is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m., Oct. 31.

Gather Around the Campfire (Alley Pond Park): Celebrate Halloween with the Urban Park Rangers, who will host an afternoon of campfire activities like stories, songs and s’mores making. Alley Pond Adventure Course in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 2 p.m., Oct. 31.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in October. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing of trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 31.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.