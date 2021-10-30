Substitute teacher from Forest Hills booked for assaulting mom during argument: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops arrested a Forest Hills substitute teacher on Friday afternoon after she allegedly assaulted her mother during an argument at their home, police sources said.

Melissa Goldschlager, 33, was booked for her role in the domestic dispute, which occurred at about 3:38 p.m. on Oct. 29; police withheld the exact location in Forest Hills where the incident occurred.

Officers from the 112th Precinct, in responding to a call about the incident, arrived on the scene and learned that Goldschlager allegedly shoved her mother into a door during the argument. The victim suffered a small laceration to her lip.

Following a preliminary investigation, Goldschlager was taken into custody on an assault charge.