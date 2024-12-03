Plaza College unveils $1 million surgical tech training center in Forest Hills

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Plaza College in Forest Hills hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of its new $1 million Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) medical stimulation operating room on Nov. 15.

This cutting-edge learning center is the first of its kind in Queens and will provide students with an immersive experience that replicates the environment of working in New York’s premier hospital operating rooms.

Earlier this year, Plaza College introduced its new Surgical Technology Program to address a critical shortage of essential operating room staff in New York City, home to three of the busiest hospitals in the nation. The chronic personnel shortage is causing hospitals to schedule fewer surgeries, even while demand for surgical procedures rises as the U.S. population ages. Certified Surgical Technologists (CST) are specialized healthcare professionals who work shoulder-to-shoulder with surgeons to facilitate a safe operating room environment and ensure patient care during surgical procedures

“With our new surgical tech learning center, Plaza College is proud of its commitment to academic equality and the advancement of career-relevant education in an industry that urgently needs more talented and compassionate workers,” Plaza College Provost Charles Callahan IV said. “This class of students is ambitious, and we are grateful for their trust in Plaza as we hold our first semester of the new surgical technology program.”

New York City’s medical economy is massive, employing more than 750,000 and accounting for 20% of all jobs in the five boroughs. The Health Care Association on NYS notes that hospitals, as a business sector, generate more than $201 billion annually, or 9.6% of the state’s overall economy. Yet surgical techs are in short supply due largely to high turnover, decreased graduation rates, and a lack of knowledge about surgical technologists as a career path.

The program teaches its class of 20 students the fundamentals of healthcare sciences, professional practice, technology science concepts, and core surgical technology concepts. After which, graduates earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree (A.A.S.) and a national certification credential, Certified Surgical Technologist (CST). Plaza’s Surgical Technologist degree program requires candidates to earn a total of 66 academic credits, including four semesters of combined classroom theory and clinical practice in the operating room setting.

“After five years immersed in the fast-paced operating room environment as a senior medical assistant in orthopedic surgery at Northwell Health, transitioning to Plaza College’s surgical technology program felt like the perfect next step for me,” said Kaylee Venta, a student in the program’s inaugural class. “My peers and I are not only advancing our skills, but we are thrilled to be learning in a state-of-the-art simulation operating room to refine our technical abilities and confidently prepare for real-world surgical settings, where accuracy and teamwork are really essential.”

Plaza students, faculty, and staff were joined in the ribbon-cutting by leaders from 11 premier hospitals, including New York-Presbyterian Queens, Elmhurst, Jamaica, and St. John’s Episcopal. FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay and Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech were also on hand.

“I am inspired by these students pouring countless hours into studying, practicing, and perfecting their technique and mastery of working in an operating room,” Grech said. “It is a privilege to support this pipeline of dedicated Plaza College students who embody the diversity and passion the borough of Queens is known for.”

Plaza College offers 15 degree programs across various disciplines in its Schools of Allied Health, Nursing, Business, Dental Sciences, and Court Reporting. For more information, visit www.plazacollege.edu.