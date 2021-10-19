What Queens voters need to know ahead of the Nov. 2 general election

New Yorkers will head to the polls once again to vote on the general election next month. Here’s what you need to know if you’re voting in Queens.
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Early voting will take place from Saturday, Oct. 23, to Sunday, Oct. 31.
To find your poll site, visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot online or by mail from the city’s Board of Elections was on Oct. 18, but New Yorkers can request an absentee ballot in person up until Nov. 1. Absentee ballot holders must mail in their ballots by Nov. 2, which is also the last day to have the absentee ballot postmarked.
While the competitive primary election in June used ranked-choice voting (RCV) for the first time, the general election will not. Voters will choose one candidate for each seat on their ballot.
Here’s a refresher on who is running for what in Queens.
Queens borough president
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Donovan Richards (incumbent)
REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Thomas Zmich
City Council District 19
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Tony Avella
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Vickie Paladino
CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: John-Alexander Sakelos
City Council District 20
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Sandra Ung
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Yu-Ching Pai
City Council District 21
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Francisco Moya (incumbent)
City Council District 22
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Tiffany Cabán
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Felicia Kalan
GREEN PARTY: Edwin DeJesus
City Council District 23
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Linda Lee
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: James F. Reilly
City Council District 24
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: James F. Gennaro (incumbent)
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Timothy Rosen
CONSERVATIVE CANDIDATE: Mujib U. Rahman
City Council District 25
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Shekar Krishnan
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Shah Shahidul Haque
DIVERSITY CANDIDATE: Fatima Baryab
City Council District 26
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Julie Won
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Marvin R. Jeffcoat
City Council District 27
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Nantasha Williams
City Council District 28
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Adrienne E. Adams (incumbent)
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Ivan D. Mossop
City Council District 29
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Lynn Schulman
REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Michael Conigliaro
City Council District 30
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Robert Holden (incumbent)
City Council District 31
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Selvena Brooks-Powers (incumbent)
REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Vanessa Pollie Simon
City Council District 32
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Felicia Singh
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Joann Ariola
COMMUNITY FIRST CANDIDATE: Kenichi Wilson
Citywide races
Mayor
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Eric Adams
REPUBLICAN/INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: Curtis Sliwa
HUMAN UNITED PARTY CANDIDATE: Raja Flores
EMPOWERMENT PARTY CANDIDATE: Quanda Francis
SAVE OUR CITY PARTY CANDIDATE: Fernando Mateo
CONSERVATIVE PARTY CANDIDATE: William Pepitone
LIBERTARIAN PARTY CANDIDATE: Stacey Prussman
PARTY OF SOCIALISM AND LIBERATION CANDIDATE: Cathy Rojas
OUTLAWBREAKER PARTY CANDIDATE: Skiboky Stora
Public Advocate
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Jumaane Williams
REPUBLICAN/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil
CONSERVATIVE AND INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: Anthony Herbert
LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE: Devin Balkind
Comptroller
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Brad Lander
REPUBLICAN/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Daby Benjamine
CONSERVATIVE CANDIDATE: Paul Rodriguez
LIBERTARIAN/INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: John A. Tabacco Jr.