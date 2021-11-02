Creep snaps upskirt photos of E train rider in Long Island City: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who allegedly used his cellphone to take upskirt photos on a northbound E train a couple of weeks ago.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, aboard a northbound E train when the suspect used his cellphone to record up a 26-year-old woman’s skirt as she stood next to him, police said.

The victim felt the phone brush against her rear end and turned to confront the man, who denied any wrongdoing and stepped off the train at the 36th Street station in Long Island City, according to the NYPD. He fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a man between 40 to 60 years old, last seen wearing a blue mask, a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.