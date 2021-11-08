Crook stabs man in attempted Hollis robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a motorist in Hollis last month.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the intersection of 90th Avenue and 198th Street, a 34-year-old man was cleaning out the back seat of his car when an unknown assailant came up from behind the victim and shoved him, according to authorities.

The suspect then stabbed the man in the right side of his abdomen and demanded the victim’s property, police said.

The assailant then fled the scene empty-handed running westbound on Hillside Avenue. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition, according to authorities.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who they describe as a dark-skinned man approximately 25 to 30 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a multicolored shirt, black pants, and white sneakers, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.