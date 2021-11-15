DOT to close ramp connecting LIE service road to westbound Grand Central Parkway in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists of closures of the Exit 22B ramp from the eastbound Long Island Expressway service road to westbound Grand Central Parkway in Queens beginning this week.

The closures will be on or about Wednesday, Nov. 17, through approximately Monday, Nov. 22, as well as Wednesday, Dec. 1 through approximately Monday, Dec. 6, according NYSDOT.

Wednesday and Thursday closures are scheduled from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. each morning. The weekend closures are scheduled from 12:01 a.m. Saturday mornings and continuing to 5 a.m. Monday mornings. No work is scheduled for Fridays during this time frame.

To access the westbound Grand Central Parkway during these closures, motorists should take Exit 22 East (College Point Boulevard) and follow the signed detour.

Inclement weather could cause these closures to be rescheduled.

The closures are needed to facilitate work on NYSDOT’s pavement preservation project that is taking place in Queens, Brooklyn and Richmond counties.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For real-time travel information, motorists should check New York state’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.