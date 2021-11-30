DOT to install all-way stop sign in Whitestone following lawmaker’s decade of advocacy

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The city’s Department of Transportation announced that a long-awaited all-way stop sign is coming to Whitestone next month.

Councilman Paul Vallone got news of the agency’s decision on Nov. 24 for an all-way stop sign at the intersection of 12th Road and 150th Street along a commercial corridor next to the Cherry Valley deli in Whitestone.

The traffic calming measure comes after nearly a decade Vallone’s advocacy for safer streets and the stop sign will reportedly be installed at the beginning of December.

“I am proud to advocate for safer streets in Whitestone and across my entire district, and I’m happy to see that the Department of Transportation was able to approve this much needed stop sign in our community.” said

Council Member Paul Vallone. “Safety has always been a top priority during my time as Council Member, and projects like these make me glad that I was able to leave my district safer than when I started my tenure as Council Member.”

Vallone has been fighting for a traffic calming measure for the Whitestone intersection since he first took office in 2014. During his time as a councilman, he has advocated for other street safety measures including traffic changes near local schools, solar-powered traffic signals and one-way street conversions to improve traffic flow.