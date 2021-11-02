LIVE UPDATES: Queens residents head to the polls to vote in general election

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Another Election Day is here, and this time Queens residents will be heading to the polls for the general election to vote for who will represent their local districts, the borough and the city.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, polls are be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Early voting took place from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, and 36,456 Queens residents — about 21.5% of 169,879 early voters citywide — took advantage of it, according to the unofficial count from the New York City Board of Elections (BOE).

While the competitive primary election in June used ranked-choice voting (RCV) for the first time, the general election will not. Voters will choose one candidate for each seat on their ballot.

To find your poll site, visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc. Follow along throughout the day to see what the Queens polls look like.

Who’s running?

Queens borough president

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Donovan Richards (incumbent)

REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Thomas Zmich

City Council District 19

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Tony Avella

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Vickie Paladino

CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: John-Alexander Sakelos

City Council District 20

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Sandra Ung

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Yu-Ching Pai

City Council District 21

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Francisco Moya (incumbent)

City Council District 22

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Tiffany Cabán

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Felicia Kalan

GREEN PARTY: Edwin DeJesus

City Council District 23

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Linda Lee

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: James F. Reilly

City Council District 24

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: James F. Gennaro (incumbent)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Timothy Rosen

CONSERVATIVE CANDIDATE: Mujib U. Rahman

City Council District 25

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Shekar Krishnan

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Shah Shahidul Haque

DIVERSITY CANDIDATE: Fatima Baryab

City Council District 26

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Julie Won

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Marvin R. Jeffcoat

City Council District 27

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Nantasha Williams

City Council District 28

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Adrienne E. Adams (incumbent)

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Ivan D. Mossop

City Council District 29

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Lynn Schulman

REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Michael Conigliaro

City Council District 30

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Robert Holden (incumbent)

City Council District 31

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Selvena Brooks-Powers (incumbent)

REPUBLICAN/CONSERVATIVE/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Vanessa Pollie Simon

City Council District 32

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Felicia Singh

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Joann Ariola

COMMUNITY FIRST CANDIDATE: Kenichi Wilson

Citywide races

Mayor

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Eric Adams

REPUBLICAN/INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: Curtis Sliwa

HUMAN UNITED PARTY CANDIDATE: Raja Flores

EMPOWERMENT PARTY CANDIDATE: Quanda Francis

SAVE OUR CITY PARTY CANDIDATE: Fernando Mateo

CONSERVATIVE PARTY CANDIDATE: William Pepitone

LIBERTARIAN PARTY CANDIDATE: Stacey Prussman

PARTY OF SOCIALISM AND LIBERATION CANDIDATE: Cathy Rojas

OUTLAWBREAKER PARTY CANDIDATE: Skiboky Stora

Public Advocate

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Jumaane Williams

REPUBLICAN/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil

CONSERVATIVE AND INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: Anthony Herbert

LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE: Devin Balkind

Comptroller

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE: Brad Lander

REPUBLICAN/SAVE OUR CITY CANDIDATE: Daby Benjamine

CONSERVATIVE CANDIDATE: Paul Rodriguez

LIBERTARIAN/INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: John A. Tabacco Jr.