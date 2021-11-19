Queens DA launches youth crime prevention initiative with grants to 28 organizations across borough

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In her ongoing campaign to keep youth out of the criminal justice system, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced grant funding to 28 community-based organizations across the borough for the implementation of her Community Youth Development and Crime Prevention Project (CYDCPP).

The new initiative aims to provide youth activities and wraparound services to help prevent crime and keep young people out of the system.

According to the DA’s office, the goals of CYDCPP are to facilitate a collaborative and community-driven approach that will foster positive relationships between the community and law enforcement, reduce youth crime, improve self-confidence among young people, increase exposure to positive adult role models, as well as improve academic performance and school attendance.

“Providing meaningful opportunities for our youth is a keen investment in public safety and the future of Queens County,” Katz said. “We have to do all we can to make sure that our kids are equipped to make good choices and empowered to steer clear of gangs, guns and crime.”

The project will operate under the general guidance of the Youth Empowerment Unit within the Community Partnerships Division at the Queens District Attorney’s Office. The total funding for CYDCPP is anticipated to total $2,750,000 over two years.

The 28 recipients who will receive funding are as follows:

Queens Public Library (Service area: Far Rockaway)

Queens Community House (Service area: Pomonok Houses)

The Child Center of New York (Service areas: Elmhurst and South Ozone Park)

Variety Boys and Girls Club (Service area: Astoria)

Queens Defenders (Service area: Far Rockaway)

Jamaica Y- YMCA of Greater NY (Service area: Jamaica)

Greater Ridgewood Youth Council (Service area: 104th Precinct)

Sunnyside Community Services (Service area: Woodside)

Queens Center for Court Innovation — Queens Community Justice Center (Service areas: Jamaica, Cambria Heights, Rosedale, Hollis, Springfield Gardens, Ozone Park)

Catholic Charities (Service area: 101st Precinct)

Community Mediation Services (Service areas: Jamaica and Far Rockaway)

Queens Center for Court Innovation — The Rockaways (Service areas: 100th and 101st Precincts)

Martin de Porres Youth & Family Services (Service areas: 103rd, 105th and 113th Precincts)

Garden of Hope (Service area: Flushing)

Korean American Family Service Center (Service area: Flushing)

The Fresh Air Fund (Service areas: Jackson Heights and Corona)

SAYA (Service area: South Ozone Park)

Rosedale Jets Football Association (Service areas: Rosedale, Laurelton, Springfield Gardens, Cambria Heights, Jamaica)

4Ward Inclusion Consulting (Service areas: 103rd, 105th and 113th Precincts)

Rabenstein Learning Center (Service area: Far Rockaway)

Global Kids (Service area: 106th Precinct)

Urban Upbound (Service areas: Queensbridge, Astoria, Ravenswood, and Woodside Houses)

Share 4 Life (Service areas: Astoria and Ravenswood Houses)

Greater Springfield Community Church (Service area: 11433 Zip Code)

Rochdale Village Social Services (Service area: Rochdale)

Community Center of the Rockaway Peninsula (Service area: Far Rockaway)

“My office is committed to working with the community to develop mentorship, recreational, academic and career development activities in our borough,” Katz said. “The Queens Community Youth Development and Crime Prevention Program will help empower our youth while increasing public safety.”