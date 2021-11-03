Ongoing single-lane closure on eastbound Grand Central Parkway near Exit 13W in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that a single-lane closure will take place on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway in Queens for the next two weeks.

NYSDOT announced the closures will be 24/7 on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway near Exit 13W in Queens at 10 p.m., beginning on or about Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 10 p.m. through approximately Wednesday morning, Nov. 17.

The remaining three travel lanes at this location will remain open. This closure is necessary to facilitate drainage repairs and roadway construction at the Kew Gardens Interchange, according to NYSDOT.

Inclement weather could cause the closure to be rescheduled.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For real-time travel information, motorists should check New York state’s official traffic and travel information source before traveling.

