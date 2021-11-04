Resorts World New York City celebrates 10 years in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Resorts World in New York City (RWNYC) is celebrating 10 years of operating in Queens.

The South Ozone Park casino has generated over $3 billion dollars to fund public education and has developed initiatives to support local communities and organizations.

Resorts World has formed the Community Partner Program with dozens of local small businesses and created thousands of good-paying union jobs for local residents. More than 80 local businesses are part of this program in which RWNYC guests can enjoy discounts and savings by participating retailers.

The anniversary celebration started in August with the grand opening of Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York. The eight-story luxury hotel features 400 residential-inspired guest rooms, premium suites with energizing design and insightful in-room technology.

The hotel also features a Sugar Factory American Brasserie, a fitness center, state-of-the-art conference and meeting spaces, and additional gaming areas. The property also features a soaring grand lobby which is perfectly suited for art exhibits, events and musical performances.

“I want to thank the millions of guests, the thousands of team members, and the entire Queens community for making the last decade one that was filled with fun, excitement and camaraderie,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East. “From the recent opening of our world-class hotel to generating more than $3 billion in revenue to support New York’s public schools to being welcomed as a community partner and Queens neighbor, there’s been much to celebrate, and we are honored to be able to mark this anniversary. The best part of today is knowing that with our talented team, the support of the Queens community, and our wonderful guests, the next decade will be even better, and we can’t wait to celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2031!”

There is more to come with Resorts World building developments. Next summer, Newburgh mall will be getting the addition of Resorts World Hudson Valley. That 90,000-square-foot slots casino will bring more than 200 new jobs to the area. Additionally, construction on Resorts World Catskills’ Monster Golf Course, designed by Rees Jones, will begin next year.

To thank their patrons, RWNYC will offer guests a chance to win big on Wednesdays and Thursdays in November for their $15,000 Gobble It Up Slot Tournament. On Thanksgiving Day, guests have a chance to win their share of $31,500 cash, with names being drawn all afternoon.

For more information, visit rwnewyork.com.