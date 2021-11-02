Tune into Community Board 5’s monthly meeting on Nov. 10

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Community Board 5 will hold its virtual meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. to discuss applications for new developments in the community.

The board will review the Zoning and Land Use Committee’s report on applications to allow developments at 1718 Decatur St. and 1112 Wyckoff Ave. According to the Department of Building’s website, both addresses are currently family dwellings.

Members of the public can view the meeting via YouTube. The link to the video will also be posted on the CB5Q homepage at nyc.gov/qnscb5.

Anyone wishing to address the board during the public forum portion of the meeting is asked to submit a typed statement, by email, to qn05@cb.nyc.gov no later than 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, so that it can be read into the record during the meeting.