When was the last time you were screened for pancreatic cancer?

In the latest Schneps Media webinar, we will be demystifying pancreatic cancer. Experts from NewYork-Presbyterian will discuss warning signs of pancreatic cancer, who is most at risk for developing it, and what are the current treatments available if diagnosed.

The webinar will take place at 12 p.m. on Nov. 18. Click the link below to register.