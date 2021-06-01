VIDEO: Experts talk childhood asthma and allergies

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As trees, shrubs and flowers start blooming, allergies and asthma may become a real issue for your child.

Schneps Media hosted a webinar where experts discussed seasonal allergies and asthma symptoms in children, and when to make an appointment with a specialist.

Speakers included Kalliope Tsirilakis, M.D., director of the Pediatric Asthma Center and Pediatric Pulmonology and assistant professor of clinical pediatrics at Weill-Cornell Medical College, as well as Perdita Permaul, M.D., FAAAAI, FAAP, assistant professor of pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine and pediatric allergist and immunologist.

Watch the full discussion below to learn more.

This webinar is sponsored by New York Presbyterian Queens.