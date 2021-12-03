Couple mugs 75-year-old man walking through Queensbridge Park last weekend: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 75-year-old man strolling through the northern edge of Queensbridge Park in Long Island City last Sunday was mugged by a couple, according to the NYPD.

The victim was approached by a man and a woman who proceeded to shove him to the ground. The woman physically restrained the man’s arms from behind, while her partner went through the victim’s pocket and removed his wallet containing a debit card and $20 in cash, police said.

The assailants fled the park on foot heading to a deli located at 10-03 40th Avenue.

The victim pursued his alleged muggers and confronted the woman inside the deli as she was attempting to use his debit card at an ATM. A physical altercation ensued between the victim and the woman, and the woman took off running with her partner, who had been outside the deli acting as a lookout.

The victim was not injured and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance photos that were taken at the deli. The man was wearing a light-blue Yankees baseball cap under a dark hoodie with a black leather jacket, dark jeans and white sneakers.

The woman wore a blue puffy winter jacket over a white hoodie with blue jeans and dark sneakers. Neither were masked up and the woman was carrying a black handbag.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.