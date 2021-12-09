Duo steals car, thousands in cash and other loot in Richmond Hill: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for two suspects who allegedly pulled off a gunpoint robbery at a Jamaica Avenue business over the weekend.

At just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, one of the men kicked in the door to a tax office located at 107-11 Jamaica Ave. and the two entered.

Once inside, the first suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded property from the victim, a 47-year-old man. The victim complied and the two suspects fled with a huge haul including $8,000 in cash, a MacBook Pro valued at $1,500, a necklace valued at $3,000, a medallion valued at $10,000, a bracelet valued at $10,000, a Louis Vuitton backpack valued at $3,500 and the victim’s vehicle, a white Mercedes-AMG 4-door sedan.

The two men took off in the vehicle, which was subsequently recovered on Wednesday, Dec. 8 within the confines of the 77th precinct in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects. One suspect was wearing a red hoodie and a black surgical mask with black sweatpants and white sneakers. The other was wearing a black hoodie and mask and camouflage pants.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.