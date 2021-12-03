FEMA to set up Ida help center in East Elmhurst this Saturday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will help residents with home damage from Hurricane Ida apply for aid in East Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The mobile center will be outside the First Baptist Church, located at 100-10 Astoria Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are encouraged to bring all the materials on FEMA’s disaster application check list. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is Monday, Dec. 6.

FEMA will also need photos of home damage and a list of destroyed or lost items. If a resident has insurance, and before you can move forward with the FEMA application, you must be denied for some or all damages.

If no members of your household have a Social Security number, then you are not eligible for FEMA aid. If an infant or child in the household is a citizen, then you are eligible.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ staff will also be at the site filing appeals for people who have already applied but were denied or received too little.

More information on FEMA aid and the appeals process is on their website. The congresswoman’s constituents can also receive help from her staff by calling (718) 662-5970.