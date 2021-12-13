MetroCard Van to vist Kew Gardens and Forest Hills

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo announced that the MetroCard Van will be visiting both Kew Gardens and Forest Hills on Thursday, Dec. 30, so community members can take care of their MetroCard needs.

The van will be parked outside of the Queens Community Board 6 office building, located at 104-01 Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. After this, the van will go to the Kew Gardens Hills Library at 72-33 Vleigh Place and be available for use from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Senator said the van is visiting these areas to combat issues these communities face in terms of MetroCard accessibility.

“In areas where MetroCards aren’t readily available, people must either find their way to the nearest subway station, or purchase a new card from a store, forfeiting any money left on their MetroCards,” Addabbo said. “By bringing the MetroCard Van into these communities, it gives my constituents, especially the elderly, those with a disability, and people who only use the bus as part of their commute, the chance to have these services right in their neighborhood. I would like to thank the MTA for coordinating with my office to bring these vans to my district.”

Constituents who visit the van will have the option to purchase unlimited ride MetroCards as well as pay-per-ride MetroCards, add money to existing MetroCards and apply for the senior and disability discount cards.

The MetroCard Van cannot accept credit cards at this time, so individuals are advised to arrive with other means of payment, like cash.

The vans exist for various purposes, including for New Yorkers to get help with a Reduced-Fare application; transfer MetroCard balances; exchange a damaged Reduced-Fare MetroCard for a temporary replacement; report a lost/stolen Reduced-Fare MetroCard and ask MTA team members about any MetroCard-related issues, according to the MTA’s website.

The vans operate in all five boroughs, and a schedule is available at new.mta.info/fares/metrocard-buses-and-vans.

For more information about the Queens event and future MetroCard Van locations, community members can contact Addabbo’s Howard Beach office at 718-738-1111.