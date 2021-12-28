PHOTOS: NYPD make holidays bright at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in Bayside

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Officers from the New York City Police Department continued an annual holiday tradition this year with a special visit to St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in Bayside.

On Monday, Dec. 20, New York’s Finest and the K9 unit joined patients and families for the festive day, which featured a socially-distanced car parade, an aerial flyover and gifts from Santa Claus.

NYPD officers also treated St. Mary’s healthcare workers with a free breakfast delivery.

St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children has been a lifesaving institution for children for over 145 years. The Bayside hospital is the only center for pediatric long-term and rehabilitative care in the region.

In addition to its in-patient hospital facility, children with complex medical conditions also receive home care services and community programs.

See photos below from the Dec. 20 holiday event.