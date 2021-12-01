Queens lawmaker to bring COVID-19 antibody testing event to Forest Hills

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After several successful events this year, Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is hosting a free COVID-19 antibody testing event in Forest Hills on Sunday, Dec. 19.

A team from Valhalla Medics will be at the Bukharian Jewish Community Center, located at 106-16 70th Ave., from noon to 2 p.m. to provide free COVID-19 antibody tests to the community.

“I have been trying to bring Valhalla Medics into the different communities within my district, and I am happy to be able to come to Forest Hills next month with this fantastic, free event,” said Addabbo, who thanked Valhalla Medics for their continued partnership, as well as the Bukharian Jewish Community Center for opening up their space for the event.

During Addabbo’s last event held in Belle Harbor, about 70 people were tested, he said.

The test that will be given is a rapid IgG/IgM antibody test, which is done using a nearly painless finger prick to draw a small bead of blood that is transferred for processing.

After about a 10-minute wait, patients are given a form with a write-up of their results that is signed by the technician who performed the test. These IgG/IgM tests can detect and differentiate between the presence of the short-term (IgM) and the long-term (IgG) antibodies.

According to Addabbo, it’s important for people to get an antibody test, even after being vaccinated.

A test can show antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccine and it can determine if a person had the virus in the past. It can also show a current infection of COVID-19. While data has shown that even if a person is vaccinated, there is a small chance that they can still contract the virus and spread it to others.

Valhalla Medics will be providing free giveaways for all those who come down to get the free antibody test.

No insurance is necessary to take part in the testing event. Anyone who wishes to participate in the event and get their free rapid antibody test is urged to register by calling Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111 to secure a spot. Walk-ups will also be welcomed.