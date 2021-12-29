Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Despite challenges faced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe weather, Resorts World New York City donated more than $500,000 to various nonprofits and organizations across Queens to provide support for New Yorkers.

Case in point, RWNYC’s $50,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens (BGCMQ) supported its after-school and universal Pre-K programs servicing more than 5,000 children in Queens. RWNYC team members also participated in BGCMQ’s Career Day to share their career journeys and purchased pre-K students’ wish list gifts for a Secret Santa event.

“Here at Resorts World New York City, we are honored to give back to our community and show our appreciation to all the incredible organizations in Queens and New York City,” said Michelle Stoddard, VP, Genting New York. “It has been a tough year because of the ongoing pandemic and hurricane Ida, but we are New York, and New Yorkers stick together through good and bad times. We will continue to support our neighbors and spread some cheer throughout the year.”

Resorts World donated $20,000 to two of the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning programs: its annual Jamaica Flux public art project and its Black History Month programming. Resort World also partnered with York College to start an ‘Intro to Gaming’ course, slated to launch next summer and designed to introduce students to career opportunities in the world of the casino gaming industry.

To help patients connect with their families and friends when Jamaica Hospital Medical center discontinued its visitation policy, Resort World donated $15,000 to help purchase iPads for patients in the hospital’s COVID-19 wards.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce received $30,000, with RWNYC paying the annual chamber membership fees for 40 small businesses that were financially affected by the pandemic, as part of the chamber’s Adopt-a-Member program.

“In addition to creating good jobs for local residents, generating billions in tax revenue and catalyzing economic activity that supports small businesses, Resorts World has been an exemplary corporate citizen and a tremendous asset to the Queens business community,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Grech said. “By covering the cost of membership to the Queens Chamber of Commerce for 40 small businesses impacted by the pandemic, they are supporting the Chamber’s work to rebuild our local economy, while also giving small businesses access to valuable resources, and educational and networking opportunities. We thank the Resorts World team for their generosity, and look forward to continuing to partner with them for years to come.”

Resorts World also donated to the Louis Armstrong House Museum, Swim Strong Foundation, City Meals on Wheels, the 106th Precinct Community Council and other organizations. These gifts were made possible through Resorts World Gives, a corporate philanthropic program that invests in the economic and social progress of communities surrounding Resorts Word properties.

