Two cops cuffed in separate Queens incidents: NYPD

Two cops were arrested in separate incidents in Queens last week.

An on-duty rookie NYPD police officer was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 4, and charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park.

Police say Jonathan Pierre-Lys, 31, had allegedly used a tracking device to follow her whereabouts. Pierre-Lys is a rookie at Seventh Precinct on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Less is known about the arrest of off-duty cop Kevin McKeon, 29, who was arrested Sunday, Nov. 28, within the confines of the 114th Precinct in Astoria and charged with strangulation and assault.

An NYPD spokesman was unable to provide any details on that arrest, saying the case had been sealed.