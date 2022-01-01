Glendale Stop & Shop sells $1 million Powerball tickets sold in

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Lottery announced today that a second-prize ticket for the Jan. 5 Powerball was sold in Glendale.

The $1 million ticket was sold at Stop & Shop located at 64-65 Myrtle Ave. Another second-prize winning ticket was sold in Brooklyn.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are picked from a pool of one to 69. The red Powerball is drawn from another field of one to 26. Participants can see the drawing of the winning numbers televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Queens had a stroke of luck in 2021, with multiple winners across the borough in Ridgewood, Whitestone and Corona. Last month, a ticket worth $21,853.50 was purchased at YZ 99 CENTS STORE, located at 817 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood.

The New York Lottery is the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.59 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in the state through ticket sales.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone, can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).

For more information about the New York State lottery, visit nylottery.ny.gov.