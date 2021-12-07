Prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Ridgewood

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens continues a hot streak while playing the lottery with a recent win in Ridgewood.

A ticket worth $21,853.50 was purchased at YZ 99 CENTS STORE, located at 817 Seneca Ave.

Queens has been especially lucky this year with multiple winners spanning across various parts of the borough.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers on their card for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

The Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Then the drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York state lottery continues to be one of the highest awarding lotteries in the world and has given out billions since being established in 1967. The New York state lottery has also contributed billions of dollars into the education system through the sale of tickets.

For more information about the New York state lottery, visit nylottery.ny.gov.