New composting site opens in Ridgewood

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The City of New York Department of Sanitation (DSNY) opened a new composting site in Ridgewood, where residents can drop off food and yard waste.

The site, located on Cypress Avenue between cross streets Myrtle Avenue and Putnam Avenue, is open year-round on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This location is operated by the city’s GrowNYC program, which works to increase curbside recycling and find more eco-friendly ways to discard our waste.

Compostable waste makes up one-third of all trash New Yorkers throw away, according to DSNY Associate Sid Berraha.

“When these things end up in a landfill they release greenhouse gases, which contributes to rising sea levels and rising global temperatures,” Berraha said. “By separating yard waste, food scraps and food-soiled paper, you’re helping NYC become more resilient and self-sufficient.”

During the pandemic, the city cut DSNY’s budget to divert funds to COVID-19 resources, which scaled back the city’s composting efforts. However, there are over 200 composting sites across the five boroughs, more than the city had pre-pandemic.

The following is not accepted at a composting site: Meat, fish, dairy, pet waste, kitty litter, wood, glossy paper, metal, glass, plastic and medical waste.

Residents can also sign up for curbside composting, where the city provides a bin for your household’s waste. In order to receive this service, one community district needs an adequate amount of interest. If an area gets enough signatures, DSNY will provide brown bins to collect food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard waste. DSNY will then process the materials into composts and renewable energy every week.

Residents can find more info on this, and all food scrap drop-off sites at nyc.gov/dropfoodscraps.