Police looking for e-bike riding gunman who opened fire on a Howard Beach speed camera

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are looking for a suspect who opened fire on a Department of Transportation speed camera on Friday, Jan. 7.

The man was riding an e-bike through the snow on a quiet residential street in Howard Beach around 3:18 a.m when he came to a stop at the intersection of 86th Street and 158th Street and pulled out a handgun, police said.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video as he fired at the speed camera installation several times, striking it several times, police said.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting and there have been no arrests, according to the NYPD. The investigation is ongoin.