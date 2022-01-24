Police looking for gun-wielding muggers who struck in Jamaica

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are on the lookout for two suspects who threatened a man with a gun and robbed him earlier this month.

At around 3:20 in the morning of Sunday, Jan. 9, in the vicinity of 92-33 170th Street, the 33-year-old victim was walking down the street when he was approached from behind by the two men who showed a gun and demanded his property, police said. The men then forcibly removed the victim’s wallet and necklace, and fled on foot.

The victim was not reported injured during the incident and the total estimated value of the property that was taken was $1,000, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of one of the assailants. He was last seen wearing a red Sixers baseball cap with a dark hooded sweatshirt with light-colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.