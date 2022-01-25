Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Queens Village man perished in a two-alarm blaze at his home early Tuesday morning, Jan. 25.

At around 6:45 a.m. police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village answered a 911 call of the fire at 230-17 88th Ave.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered a 91-year-old man, who police later identified as Mario Yanni, unconscious and unresponsive on the first floor of the home, according to the NYPD. EMS responded and pronounced Yanni dead at the scene.

The FDNY says the fire broke out in the basement and the first floor of the 2 1/2-story private home. The response brought 25 units and 105 firefighters to the scene and the fire was brought under control at about 7:35 a.m., according to the FDNY.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.