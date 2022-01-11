Resorts World New York City announces return of Gumbo Coalition University

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Seeking to help college students in a time of job market insecurity and an unstable economy, Resorts World New York City announced Monday, Jan. 10, that its Gumbo Coalition University is returning for its second session on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The program is an intensive 12-week virtual mentorship initiative led by Marc Morial, the president of the National Urban League and former mayor of New Orleans.

Thirty accomplished students were accepted into the Gumbo Coalition University Class of 2022. Students from St. John’s University, York College and Marist College are joining other students from historically Black colleges and universities. They were chosen based on their academic achievements, active participation in clubs on campus, volunteer and work experience, and eagerness to become future leaders.

“Resorts World New York City is proud to once again sponsor the Gumbo Coalition University, offering college students the keys to success as they start to build their careers,” Resorts World NYC VP of Community Development Michelle Stoddart said. “By giving students face time with recognized leaders across business, media and the nonprofit world, they can learn valuable lessons from them and use that knowledge as they venture out into today’s job market.”

This year’s lecturers include Hope Knight, commissioner of the Department of Economic Development and president and CEO of Empire State Development; Cedric Frew, senior executive director of the Jamaica YMCA; Ralph McDaniels, creator and host of Video Music Box; and Lavaille Lavette, president and publisher, Ebony Magazine Publishing.

When he participated in the initial session of the Gumbo Coalition University last fall, Morial said he wanted to share his life experience and provide career advice with the participants.

“To be a great leader, you must be able to unite people from all backgrounds with seemingly competing agendas to come together under a common cause,” Morial said. “I am honored that Resorts World supports my vision of coalition building and investing in the development of future leaders.”

The program takes its name from Morial’s book “The Gumbo Coalition.” Throughout the course of the program, which is set to run through Thursday, March 31, students will engage in immersive discussions and exercises. They’ll receive a $500 scholarship upon completion.