Teachers in Sen. Addabbo’s district can nominate outstanding students for prestigious award

State Senator Joseph Addabbo is once again participating in the annual New York State Senate’s Youth Leadership Recognition Awards program to honor local high school students who display exemplary academic achievements and who volunteer in their communities.

Teachers across his district — which includes Howard Beach, Ozone Park, Woodhaven, Glendale, Middle Village, Maspeth and parts of South Ozone Park, Ridgewood, Woodside and the Rockaways — can nominate current high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who not only excel academically but through leadership in extracurricular and volunteer activities.

Students selected to receive the award will receive a congratulatory personalized certificate from Addabbo. A participation packet has been sent to eligible schools in his district that informs faculty on how they can nominate students.

“This is a great annual program that allows New York state to recognize and honor the amazing students we have across the state,” Addabbo said. “Many of our students are not just stars in the classroom, but also stars in athletics, in the arts, and in their communities. I hope to see more students from my district not only nominated but winning this prestigious award.”

All nominations must be submitted online at Addabbo’s website by March 25, by filling out the online registration form and attaching a recommendation letter and the student’s brief statement about their accomplishments.

Nominations can come from teachers, administrators, counselors, or other school faculty members, and they can find the nomination page on the Senate website here.