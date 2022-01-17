Top-prize winning lottery ticket worth nearly $20K sold in Ridgewood

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A top-prize winning ticket worth nearly $20,000 was sold in Ridgewood on Jan. 12.

A winning ticket worth $19,921.50 was sold at New Dreamland Deli Grocery Corp. located at 501 Grandview Ave. in Ridgewood.

Queens has had a stroke of luck in 2021, with multiple winners across the borough in Ridgewood, Whitestone and Corona. Last month, a ticket worth $21,853.50 was purchased at YZ 99 CENTS STORE, located at 817 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers.

Numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winnings may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery is the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.59 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in the state through ticket sales.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or those who know someone with a gambling addiction, can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).

For more information about the New York state lottery, visit nylottery.ny.gov.